Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,693 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its position in General Electric by 10,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 331,684 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,998,423.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 252,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 801,068 shares of company stock worth $6,954,745 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The stock had a trading volume of 24,435,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,186,052. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. General Electric had a negative net margin of 15.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.55.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

