Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,121 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 345,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,344,000 after purchasing an additional 105,957 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Fiserv by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,107,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after purchasing an additional 38,799 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 43,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.43. 732,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,139. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $109.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Christopher M. Foskett sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,916,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,713,000. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.86 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

