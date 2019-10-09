Buckingham Research Trims Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Target Price to $15.00

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Buckingham Research from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Buckingham Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GHL. ValuEngine raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE GHL traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $13.35. 28,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,124. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.98). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 36,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $503,993.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,204.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 107,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,533,246.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,694,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after buying an additional 22,602 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 74.5% in the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,217,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 519,541 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 767,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,433,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 291,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 48,625 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

