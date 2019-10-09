BTC Lite Price Up 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCL)

BTC Lite (CURRENCY:BTCL) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. BTC Lite has a market capitalization of $42,949.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of BTC Lite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTC Lite token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. In the last week, BTC Lite has traded up 18.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00039115 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.95 or 0.06046328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000245 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016841 BTC.

BTC Lite Profile

BTC Lite (CRYPTO:BTCL) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. BTC Lite’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,700,000 tokens. The official message board for BTC Lite is medium.com/@btclite . The Reddit community for BTC Lite is /r/BTClite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTC Lite’s official website is btclite.org . BTC Lite’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BTC Lite

BTC Lite can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTC Lite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTC Lite should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTC Lite using one of the exchanges listed above.

