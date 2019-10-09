Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Target Price at GBX 2,853.50

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,853.50 ($37.29).

RDSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,175 ($41.49) to GBX 3,090 ($40.38) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, August 2nd. AlphaValue lowered shares of Royal Dutch Shell to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,890 ($37.76) to GBX 2,673 ($34.93) in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,490 ($32.54) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of LON RDSA traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,319.50 ($30.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,353,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,313.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,439.97. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.46). The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 934.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.24%.

In other news, insider Neil A. P. Carson purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,326 ($30.39) per share, for a total transaction of £372,160 ($486,292.96).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

