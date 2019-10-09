Brokerages Set Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) PT at $18.33

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $154,833.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,314 shares in the company, valued at $634,298.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $99,350.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 166.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 336,892 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $4,938,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the first quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth approximately $27,809,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 301.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 262,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,504. Quanex Building Products has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.31.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

