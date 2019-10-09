Brokerages Set Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$53.75

Shares of Metro, Inc. (TSE:MRU) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$53.75.

A number of research firms have commented on MRU. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

TSE:MRU opened at C$57.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$51.76. Metro has a 12 month low of C$39.04 and a 12 month high of C$59.03.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.30 billion. Equities analysts predict that Metro will post 3.1700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

