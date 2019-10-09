Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $104.36

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Camden Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director William B. Mcguire sold 1,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $206,053.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 15.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $83.67 and a 1-year high of $112.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.95.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.