Brokerages Set BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) PT at $54.40

Shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

BBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

BB&T stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,951,621. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. BB&T has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BB&T will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $712,952,605.08. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $225,562.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,099,147 shares of company stock worth $714,407,173. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,197,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,006,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BB&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,849,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $926,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,362 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BB&T by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,426,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $757,885,000 after acquiring an additional 633,529 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BB&T by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,353,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,180,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

