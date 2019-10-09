Brokerages Expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Post Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.45. South State posted earnings of $1.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.75 million. South State had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 8.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 price target on shares of South State and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. South State presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

In other news, CFO John C. Pollok sold 7,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $557,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 8,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $625,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,564 shares of company stock worth $1,547,810. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of South State by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,718,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of South State by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of South State by 738.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 237,815 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of South State by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in shares of South State during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.34. South State has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $82.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

