Brokerages Expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Analysts expect Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) to post $1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Science Applications International posted earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SAIC shares. Barclays started coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised Science Applications International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.50.

NYSE SAIC traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. 192,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.52. Science Applications International has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $92.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 29.37%.

In other news, Director John J. Hamre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $864,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,488.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after acquiring an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Science Applications International by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Science Applications International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 235,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Science Applications International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

