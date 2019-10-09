Brokerages Expect Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) to Post ($0.11) EPS

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Remark an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MARK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $5.00 price objective on Remark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine lowered Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Remark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARK traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,409. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Remark will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARK. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

