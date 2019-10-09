Brokerages Expect ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $714.08 Million

Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will post sales of $714.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $698.90 million and the highest is $736.00 million. ITT posted sales of $680.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $719.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ITT by 1,310.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in ITT by 63.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ITT during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.88. 313,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,141. ITT has a 1-year low of $44.89 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

