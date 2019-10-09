Brokerages Expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.83 Million

Brokerages predict that Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) will report $465.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the lowest is $463.50 million. Covanta reported sales of $456.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.05 million. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Covanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Covanta news, insider Paul E. Stauder sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $51,681.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,599 shares in the company, valued at $890,082.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Castro Michael Joseph De sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $170,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,203 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,667.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,996 shares of company stock worth $428,161. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 31.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,351,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,416 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 15,804.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 318,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 316,092 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 242.8% in the second quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 409,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 290,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,325,851 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,846,000 after purchasing an additional 272,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 6.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,234,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,987,000 after purchasing an additional 206,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

CVA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.15. 473,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,254. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.33. Covanta has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

