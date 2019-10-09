Brokerages Expect Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.38. Badger Meter posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $103.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.11 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Badger Meter’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on BMI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Maxim Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,339,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $258,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 275,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 238,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $53.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.68. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 44.16%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

