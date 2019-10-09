Brokerages Anticipate Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $451.34 Million

Analysts predict that Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ:SGRY) will report $451.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $458.28 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $445.40 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $443.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $445.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, COO Jason Eric Evans acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,655 shares in the company, valued at $664,347.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 64.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Menta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Surgery Partners by 22.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.18. 122,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,779. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

