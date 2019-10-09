Brokerages Anticipate Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the lowest is $0.52. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 282.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Ryerson’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ryerson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE:RYI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 94,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,401. The company has a market cap of $313.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31. Ryerson has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 98,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 414,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 65,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.65% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

