Brokerages Anticipate Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Pure Storage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Pure Storage reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pure Storage.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of PSTG traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,576,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,656,837. Pure Storage has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

In related news, CFO Timothy Riitters sold 10,420 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $185,371.80. Insiders have sold a total of 31,260 shares of company stock worth $527,460 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $261,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Pure Storage by 40.1% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,250 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pure Storage by 1,638.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 35,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Pure Storage by 7.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 253,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the second quarter valued at $42,990,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

