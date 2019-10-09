Brokerages Anticipate Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Navigator posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 900%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Navigator had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $73.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $15.00 price target on Navigator and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Navigator from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Navigator from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Navigator has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $103,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 34.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 48.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,668 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Navigator stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,472. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $585.12 million, a P/E ratio of -223.60 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.