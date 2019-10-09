Brokerages Anticipate Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) will report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.46. Microchip Technology reported earnings of $1.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.69 to $6.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra set a $100.00 price target on Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.62.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.28 and its 200-day moving average is $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

