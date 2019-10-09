BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Get BRF alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $12.00 target price on BRF and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HSBC lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BBA Icatu Securities raised BRF from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.89. 1,142,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. BRF has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. BRF had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. On average, analysts forecast that BRF will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in BRF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in BRF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 10.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRF (BRFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.