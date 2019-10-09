Brady (LON:BRY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.41

Brady PLC (LON:BRY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.41 and traded as low as $2.50. Brady shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 8,480,708 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 30.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Brady Company Profile (LON:BRY)

Brady plc provides integrated trading, process, and risk management software solutions to the commodity, recycling, and energy trading companies primarily in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Norway, Singapore, India, the United States, other EMEA regions, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers energy solutions, including energy trading and risk management, energy logistics, energy data management, and energy settlement, as well as credit risk solutions; and commodities solutions, such as hedging and risk management, derivative trading and risk, LME brokerage, physical trading and risk, logistics and inventory management, trade finance and accounting, and contract management, as well as raw material, concentrates, and supply management.

