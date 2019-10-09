BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Shares Acquired by Advantage Investment Management LLC

Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 18,619 shares during the quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BPT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

NYSE BPT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 8,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,189. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.20. The company has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12,033.29% and a net margin of 98.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.81%.

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust Profile

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

