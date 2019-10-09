BP plc (LON:BP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BP plc (LON:BP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 644.17 ($8.42).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 605 ($7.91) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “conviction-buy” rating and set a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective (down previously from GBX 810 ($10.58)) on shares of BP in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary purchased 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 505 ($6.60) per share, with a total value of £318.15 ($415.72).

Shares of LON BP remained flat at $GBX 506.30 ($6.62) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 28,891,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 503.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 534.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 5.08 ($0.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 585.30 ($7.65).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

