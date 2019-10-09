Bowl America Inc (BWL/A) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on November 14th

Bowl America Inc (OTCMKTS:BWL/A) announced a dividend on Friday, September 27th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BWL/A stock remained flat at $$14.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.11.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowl America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowl America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.