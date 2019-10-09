Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.7% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,964,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,969,355. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5186 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

