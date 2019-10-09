Boralex (TSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.88

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$22.88 and last traded at C$22.84, with a volume of 197817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.72.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boralex from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.91.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$121.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Boralex Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

