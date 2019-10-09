Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) to Issue $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 11th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

TSE BNE opened at C$3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.48. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.74 and a 1 year high of C$18.92.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$51.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Bonterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.38.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,810,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,448,018.93. Insiders have bought 61,700 shares of company stock valued at $294,964 in the last ninety days.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

