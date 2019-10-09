Boeing (NYSE:BA) Receiving Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Boeing (NYSE:BA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Boeing earned a media sentiment score of -3.03 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the aircraft producer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Boeing’s score:

BA stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.80. 1,462,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,392,899. Boeing has a twelve month low of $292.47 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Boeing will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $440.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup set a $430.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $460.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.10.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

