Bluebird Merchant Ventures (LON:BMV) Trading Down 6.3%

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Ltd (LON:BMV)’s stock price dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), approximately 265,384 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 560,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.36, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.21.

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Company Profile (LON:BMV)

Bluebird Merchant Ventures Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and developing gold properties. It holds interests in the Batangas gold project located in the Philippines, as well as holds interest in gold projects in South Korea. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

