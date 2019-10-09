bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Sells $22,267.50 in Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.07, for a total transaction of $22,267.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,759.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

BLUE stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.20. The company had a trading volume of 777,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,354. bluebird bio Inc has a 52 week low of $84.01 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 1,158.04%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLUE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $143.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $120.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 11.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 12.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 6.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 87.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

