BLUE (BLUE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,690.00

BLUE (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. BLUE has a market cap of $6.60 million and approximately $6,690.00 worth of BLUE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLUE has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One BLUE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00207949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.01059444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00032571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00090196 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BLUE Profile

BLUE launched on October 17th, 2017. BLUE’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. BLUE’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku . The Reddit community for BLUE is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLUE’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . BLUE’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com

BLUE Token Trading

BLUE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLUE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLUE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLUE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

