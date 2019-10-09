Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) Receives $22.51 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.51.

Several research firms have weighed in on APRN. Citigroup cut their target price on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NYSE:APRN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 218,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,931. Blue Apron has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $121.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.49. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.90% and a negative net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $119.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Apron will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $33,372.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,409 shares of company stock worth $60,040 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Blue Apron by 126.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 99,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 55,617 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

