BlockStamp Price Hits $0.0499 on Top Exchanges (BST)

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BlockStamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. BlockStamp has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $147,051.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005552 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000384 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 29,715,630 coins and its circulating supply is 22,172,664 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.