BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $198,000. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 13.4% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $10.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

