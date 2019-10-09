Blackheath Resources (CVE:BHR) Trading 50% Higher

Shares of Blackheath Resources Inc (CVE:BHR) traded up 50% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 554,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 310% from the average session volume of 135,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of $514,000.00 and a PE ratio of -3.75.

Blackheath Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHR)

Blackheath Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Northern Portugal. It holds interests in the Borralha tungsten property that covers an area of 93 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Montalegre and Veira do Minho; and the Bejanca tungsten/tin property covering an area of 70 square kilometers located in the municipalities of Viseu, Vouzela, and San Pedro do Sul.

