Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) Receives $72.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.33.

BKH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Black Hills from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 5,416 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $421,852.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,109.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David R. Emery sold 7,500 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $579,825.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 152,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,431.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,916 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,202 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter valued at $126,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the third quarter worth about $58,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Black Hills by 150.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,098,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,854,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter worth about $1,200,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Hills stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 29,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,412. Black Hills has a one year low of $59.07 and a one year high of $82.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.21). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

