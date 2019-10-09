BitNewChain (BTN) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. BitNewChain has a market cap of $2.53 million and $114.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitNewChain has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000164 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00660269 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004420 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitNewChain’s official website is www.btn.org

BitNewChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

