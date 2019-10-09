BitcoiNote Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.00 (BTCN)

BitcoiNote (CURRENCY:BTCN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One BitcoiNote coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. BitcoiNote has a market cap of $88,653.00 and $2.00 worth of BitcoiNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitcoiNote has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote Coin Profile

BitcoiNote (BTCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2018. BitcoiNote’s total supply is 10,807,653 coins. BitcoiNote’s official website is www.bitcoinote.org. BitcoiNote’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinote. BitcoiNote’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoinote_BTCN.

BitcoiNote Coin Trading

BitcoiNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoiNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoiNote should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoiNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

