Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Market Capitalization Achieves $825,020.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $825,020.00 and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0450 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00443281 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00099439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039992 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002450 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000847 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Exrates, HitBTC, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

