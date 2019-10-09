Bitcoin Atom Market Cap Reaches $952,789.00 (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded down 5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $952,789.00 and $95.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000603 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Exrates.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000122 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 40% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000036 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.