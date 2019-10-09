Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.86

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.01. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 369,146 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. GMP Securities reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian reduced their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.84.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.86, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.86. The stock has a market cap of $531.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$139.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.85 million. On average, analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.