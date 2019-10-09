BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get BIO-TECHNE alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.83.

NASDAQ:TECH traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.53. 2,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BIO-TECHNE has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.21.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert V. Baumgartner purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $191.06 per share, with a total value of $95,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,189.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIO-TECHNE (TECH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIO-TECHNE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIO-TECHNE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.