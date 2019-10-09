Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Invests $459,000 in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the second quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 28,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $171,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $304,518.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,570.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.93 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $91.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,158. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

