Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 737.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $153.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.63.

In related news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,192,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,745. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.87. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

