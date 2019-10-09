Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC) Shares Down 8.3%

Beston Global Food Company Ltd (ASX:BFC) shares dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.08), approximately 636,212 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.09).

The firm has a market cap of $48.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Beston Global Food (ASX:BFC)

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Seafood, Health, and Meat. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

