Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 134 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of SPY stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $293.08. The company had a trading volume of 53,415,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,721,414. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $294.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.14. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $233.76 and a twelve month high of $302.63.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

