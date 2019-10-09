Berenberg Bank Increases Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target to GBX 925

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.81) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,022.14 ($13.36).

Shares of Workspace Group stock traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 906 ($11.84). 42,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 906.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 910.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043 ($13.63). The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.77.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

