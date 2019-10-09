Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 270.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,917 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.86 per share, for a total transaction of $3,622,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,628.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 183,077 shares of company stock worth $10,705,751. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Leerink Swann upgraded AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.97.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.33. The stock had a trading volume of 5,103,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,006,788. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. AbbVie Inc has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $95.39.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The business had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 6.4%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 54.11%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.