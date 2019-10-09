Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 235.3% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total value of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $118.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,988. The stock has a market cap of $338.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.24. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $130.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

